Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Up 22%

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 22% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 856,977,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,133% from the average session volume of 69,491,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.07.

Global Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.