Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.41

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,030,830 shares changing hands.
Ryanair Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.94.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
