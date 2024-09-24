HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,732 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,661,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 589,519 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,535,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,035,000 after buying an additional 71,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

