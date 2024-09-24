Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

