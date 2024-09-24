Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,823,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,501,768,000 after purchasing an additional 429,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after purchasing an additional 96,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,808,000 after buying an additional 100,379 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shell by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,287,000 after buying an additional 136,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

