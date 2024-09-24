Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.0 %

VOD stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.