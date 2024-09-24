iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after buying an additional 768,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

