Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 641,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 859,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,287 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 566.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 527,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 448,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

