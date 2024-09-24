Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 5,350 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

