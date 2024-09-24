Bank OZK Purchases 326 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

