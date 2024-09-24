Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Shares of AMZN opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

