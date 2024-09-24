Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.