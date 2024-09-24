Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $116.47 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $116,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.62. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

