The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107,531 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.30% of ODP worth $116,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in ODP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 81.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $99,858.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

