Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 1.3 %

ASAI stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.