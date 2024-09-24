Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,030 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

