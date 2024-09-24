SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $16,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,528,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $162.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $165.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

