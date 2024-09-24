Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $175.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $182.82.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

