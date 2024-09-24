Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

