Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.88 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 5,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

