Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

View Our Latest Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.