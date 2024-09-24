Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,849 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

