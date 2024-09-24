Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.1 %

CYTK stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,666,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,666,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $621,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,898,087.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,537 shares of company stock worth $5,626,227. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,174,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,690,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,703,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $2,531,000.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.