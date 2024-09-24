Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $36.19.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,570 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $17,435,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,923 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $3,437,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

