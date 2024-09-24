Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JOBY. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,660. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $15,357,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 1,807,054 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,088,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

