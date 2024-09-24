VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.89.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $357.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million. Analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $342,000.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

