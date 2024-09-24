Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

