Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 119,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

