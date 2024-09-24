Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,384,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.