Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2,129.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,985 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 114.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

