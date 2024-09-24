Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.36.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $56.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,743.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

