Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,446 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 442,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 80,961 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

