Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.72.

LEN opened at $185.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

