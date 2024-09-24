Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Melius Research

Melius Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.00.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $262.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.