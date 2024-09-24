Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $236.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.72.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $185.77 on Monday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 484.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

