Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $477.08.

Moody’s Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $478.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $495.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

