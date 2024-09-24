Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LH. UBS Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.42.

Shares of LH stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

