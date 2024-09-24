Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells 16,600 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$329,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$397,936.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$146,000.00.

TSE:PEY opened at C$14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 85.16%.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

