Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer André Le Bel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$24.79 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$25.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -52.00%.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

