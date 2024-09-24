MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

NYSE MVO opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. MV Oil Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.95.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.79%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

