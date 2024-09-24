Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 24,499 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $308,197.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.

WEAV stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $853.12 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Weave Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weave Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

