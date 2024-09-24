Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $477.08.

Get Moody's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $478.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $495.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.