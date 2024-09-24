Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) EVP William L. Hutton Sells 1,209 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RGA opened at $220.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $140.39 and a one year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

