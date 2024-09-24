Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) CFO Sells $273,742.80 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 613,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.01.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URG. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ur-Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.