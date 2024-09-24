Ouster’s (OUST) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OUST. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Ouster has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

