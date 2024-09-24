MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNSO

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO opened at $13.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.