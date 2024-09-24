Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten Sells 179,733 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$291,167.46.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at C$1.63 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$590.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

