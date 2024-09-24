NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.04.

NIKE stock opened at $86.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

