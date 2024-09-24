MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $17.20 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

Shares of MPLN opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. MultiPlan has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. The business had revenue of $233.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MultiPlan will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas Michael Garis acquired 1,150,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,721,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MultiPlan news, SVP William B. Mintz bought 81,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,161.15. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,009,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Michael Garis purchased 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,721,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,731,165 shares of company stock worth $555,161. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MultiPlan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 482,944 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 68.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 19.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

