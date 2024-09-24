ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONON. TD Cowen upped their target price on ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised ON to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.30.

NYSE ONON opened at $50.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. ON has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter worth $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 106.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ON by 24.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

